NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

NBTB traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. 5,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,201,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

