Navcoin Price Up 47.2% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $677.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00289444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00130074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025336 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,616,036 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Navcoin (NAV) is a cryptocurrency . Navcoin has a current supply of 74,610,087.53138898. The last known price of Navcoin is 0.06986369 USD and is up 14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10,290.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.navcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

