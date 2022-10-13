NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $4.71

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $5.05. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 97,803 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in NatWest Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 313,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 117,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

