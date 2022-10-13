Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 17,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

