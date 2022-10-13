Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NRP stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,180. The firm has a market cap of $497.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 58.36%. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

