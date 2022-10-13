Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance
NYSE NGS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,008. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)
