National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Raised to $46.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

National Instruments stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 444,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 97.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Instruments by 19.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

