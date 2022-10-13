National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.10

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 57473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on NHC shares. StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
National HealthCare Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $965.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.32.
National HealthCare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National HealthCare by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in National HealthCare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in National HealthCare by 10.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
