National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.10

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 57473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHC shares. StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $965.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.32.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National HealthCare by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in National HealthCare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in National HealthCare by 10.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.