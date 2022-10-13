National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up 2.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.24. 4,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Grid Profile

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.