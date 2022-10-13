National Bankshares Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 160.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.
Solaris Resources Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SLS traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.37. 121,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,196. The company has a market cap of C$614.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.48. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$17.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
