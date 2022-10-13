National Bankshares Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 160.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

Shares of SLS traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.37. 121,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,196. The company has a market cap of C$614.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.48. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$17.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe purchased 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$150,998.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,200.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

