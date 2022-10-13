National Bankshares Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.16.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.17. 540,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,743. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

