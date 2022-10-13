National Bankshares Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $125.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

RGLD stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after buying an additional 399,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

