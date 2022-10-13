National Bankshares Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$4.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.29.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

TSE FVI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.80. 456,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,590. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.