National Bankshares Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$35.75

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,195.97.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE EDV traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 338,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,789. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.01. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$35.94.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.295115 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

