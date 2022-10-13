National Bankshares Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$35.75

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,195.97.
Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.7 %
TSE EDV traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 338,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,789. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.01. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$35.94.
Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining
In other Endeavour Mining news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
