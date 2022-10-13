National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,364.29.

Shares of RIO opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

