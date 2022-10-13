National Bank of Canada FI Sells 31,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 5.36% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

