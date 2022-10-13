National Bank of Canada FI Sells 129,091 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 129,091 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $237.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.