National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4,594.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.39% of Kyndryl worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

