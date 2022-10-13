National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

