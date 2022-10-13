National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 276,133 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,133 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 37.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 92,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

