National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1,078.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,003 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

