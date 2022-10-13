National Bank of Canada FI Has $26.66 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,038 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $288.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.01. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

