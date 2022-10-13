National Bank of Canada FI Has $23.64 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 199.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495,010 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.30% of Zillow Group worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,408,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 379.0% during the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

