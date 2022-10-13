National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBHC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

National Bank Trading Up 5.2 %

NBHC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.87. National Bank has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

