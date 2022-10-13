National Bank Financial Raises MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$24.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,661. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 163.15 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 109,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

