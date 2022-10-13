National Bank Financial Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$2.10

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE IAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 316,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,098. The company has a market cap of $529.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.30. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,539 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

