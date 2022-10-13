Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NATH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,904. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $258.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

