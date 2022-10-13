Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.33 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,176.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

