Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 9,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,415. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

