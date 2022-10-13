Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

Nanoco Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Nanoco Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.84.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

