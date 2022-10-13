Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Nanoco Group Price Performance
Nanoco Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Nanoco Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.84.
