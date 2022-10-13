Nano Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $101.76 million and $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00272403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00124363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00756336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00584534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00251299 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Nano has a current supply of 133,248,297.197. The last known price of Nano is 0.76592953 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,177,014.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nano.org/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

