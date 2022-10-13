Nano Market Cap Tops $101.77 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Nano has a total market cap of $101.77 million and $1.15 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,090.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00272022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00121092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00750610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.79 or 0.00580351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00257648 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Nano has a current supply of 133,248,297.197. The last known price of Nano is 0.76592953 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,177,014.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nano.org/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

