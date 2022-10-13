Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Up 395.1% in September

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 395.1% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

