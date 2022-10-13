Myriad Asset Management US LP Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP owned 0.06% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Gores Technology Partners Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

