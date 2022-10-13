Myriad Asset Management US LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II comprises 0.3% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APGB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APGB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 197,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

