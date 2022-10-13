Myriad Asset Management US LP Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HALO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 22,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,312. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

