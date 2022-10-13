Myriad Asset Management US LP Invests $490,000 in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP owned approximately 0.13% of DHC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 866,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 828,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Thursday. 24,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

