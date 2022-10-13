MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MVO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 111,244 shares during the period.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

