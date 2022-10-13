Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 7,281,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,642,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281,884 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises 7.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 8.29% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $402,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 259,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.