Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,646,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,843,000. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF comprises about 1.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.26% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,631,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 130,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance
FLCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 12,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,920. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.
