Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $183.97 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.80% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $183,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.60. 1,392,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,362,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.79 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

