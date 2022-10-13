Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 192,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,479. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

