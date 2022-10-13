M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.86.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,686. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.