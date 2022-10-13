MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

