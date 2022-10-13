MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 864.1% in September

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 864.1% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 80,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

