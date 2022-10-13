MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA Safety Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE MSA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.45. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 149.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

