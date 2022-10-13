Morgan Stanley Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $69.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Timken Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TKR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Timken by 4,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

