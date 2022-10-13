Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 137,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,288. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

