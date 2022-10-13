Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,034,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,940 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,288. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

