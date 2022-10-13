Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 526,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

